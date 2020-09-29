Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2248
Bridge during Covid-19
We are starting back up our weekly bridge game; but, instead of meeting in a restaurant, we are now going to go to alternate at our homes.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
2925
photos
67
followers
85
following
615% complete
View this month »
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
2246
2247
2248
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
29th September 2020 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
nj
,
vineland
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
September 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close