Previous
Next
Coming into Philly by hjbenson
Photo 3341

Coming into Philly

From snow in Denver the day before to 84° (29° C) in Philadelphia when we landed at 6:00 pm
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
915% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise