Previous
Next
Overcast by hjbenson
Photo 2262

Overcast

13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
619% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great shot
October 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise