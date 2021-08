Removing the Oil Tank

Gail & her brother, Ralph were selling their parent's (also their grandparent's) house. One of the requirements of the sale was the removal of an old oil tank – had been filled in with sand over 30 years ago, when they switched to a gas furnace. Since Gail's brother was visiting his grandson in NC and the relator wanted someone there, Gail and I drove the 127 miles one way to witness the event