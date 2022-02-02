Sign up
Photo 2729
Frozen Pond
All caught up from our cruise with no ability to upload to the internet.
2nd February 2022
2nd Feb 22
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3409
photos
59
followers
84
following
2722
2723
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
2729
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
2nd February 2022 1:27pm
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
pond
,
pa
,
shannondell
