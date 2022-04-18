Sign up
Photo 2804
Oregon Rain
We are in Seaside, OR with an extremely slow connection
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3486
photos
60
followers
85
following
768% complete
View this month »
2797
2798
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
18th April 2022 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
seaside
,
sooc
,
oregon
Cathy
An eclectic, whimsical space!
April 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
