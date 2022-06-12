Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2859
Flower in Black–and–White
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3541
photos
65
followers
90
following
783% complete
View this month »
2852
2853
2854
2855
2856
2857
2858
2859
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
12th June 2022 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pa
,
shannondell
John Falconer
ace
Great black and white. Well done.
June 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close