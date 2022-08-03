Sign up
Photo 2907
Birthday Flowers
It was Gail's birthday. Her nephew's family sent her these beautiful flowers
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
1
0
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3590
photos
65
followers
90
following
2900
2901
2902
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
3rd August 2022 5:18pm
Tags
flowers
,
pa
,
shannondell
Agnes
ace
What a nice bouquet
August 4th, 2022
