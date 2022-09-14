Previous
A Place for Lunch by hjbenson
Photo 2949

A Place for Lunch

Gail & I went into Callicoon today . We had a very good lunch at the Olympia Hotel. The building had been taken over by the Callicoon Brewing Company and run as a Pub.
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Harry J Benson

Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
nice
September 15th, 2022  
