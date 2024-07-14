Sign up
Photo 3394
Rainy Sunday
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4080
photos
65
followers
92
following
929% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
14th July 2024 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
rain
,
pa
,
shannondell
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The little lighthouse needs to turn its beacon on. Nice capture!
July 15th, 2024
