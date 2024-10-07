Previous
From the Crossover by hjbenson
Photo 3420

From the Crossover

There are 11 interconnected buildings at Shannondell. This was taken on crossover the road
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
936% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Great viewpoint
October 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise