Photo 775
Sammie
This little ball of fluff is now 17! We had a comical morning when she managed to give me a bloody nose while walking across my face when I was in bed.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
0
0
Heidi Gurov
@hmgphotos
Hi! I am Heidi, and I gave my 365 project a good go for about 2 and a quarter years until I strangely just...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365 Aug 2010 - Current
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
