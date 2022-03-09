Previous
Yellow circle by hoopydoo
72 / 365

Yellow circle

We have a talk on daffodils this morning at the senior club… these are a few I made into a ‘circle’
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
19% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely seeing so many daffs at the moment.
March 9th, 2022  
Cazzi ace
Beautiful!
March 9th, 2022  
