Previous
Abstract 1 by hoopydoo
Photo 453

Abstract 1

My first attempt at abstract! Close up of one of my ‘sputnik’ light shades!
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise