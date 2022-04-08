Previous
Hey! we love getting together when we are homesick! by hoopydoo
102 / 365

Hey! we love getting together when we are homesick!

a Māori war canoe
8th April 2022

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
27% complete

