Hi..am saying hello to Cerinthe as I haven’t seen her since last year by hoopydoo
Hi..am saying hello to Cerinthe as I haven’t seen her since last year

stool is still wandering around the garden
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
Susan Wakely ace
Up close and cosy with the reunion.
April 26th, 2022  
