Hi..it’s good to be inside again, it was getting cold outside! by hoopydoo
124 / 365

Hi..it’s good to be inside again, it was getting cold outside!

stool is pleased to see his oversea friends again.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
33% complete

Maggiej
Save the wild life day. A cuddly shot from far-flung places.
April 30th, 2022  
