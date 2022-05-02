Previous
angle by hoopydoo
126 / 365

angle

photographic angle from above and tri..angle of toast
Now for my breakfast!
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
