126 / 365
angle
photographic angle from above and tri..angle of toast
Now for my breakfast!
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
Hoopydoo
@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
4
365
cereal
toast
may22words
