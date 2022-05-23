Sign up
146 / 365
Achroous
Perhaps it is time I opened this achroous fluid!
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
1
0
Hoopydoo
@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
Susan Wakely
ace
Yes Toffee vodka definitely needs to be opened. Great word for today.
May 23rd, 2022
