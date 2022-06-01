Previous
Next
Lupin by hoopydoo
155 / 365

Lupin

Bees love this flower.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cazzi ace
Really nice close up if the flower and busy bee!
June 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise