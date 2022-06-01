Sign up
155 / 365
Lupin
Bees love this flower.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
Hoopydoo
@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
6
1
365
1st June 2022 5:33pm
lupin
,
30dayswild2022
Cazzi
ace
Really nice close up if the flower and busy bee!
June 1st, 2022
