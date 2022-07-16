Previous
Wildlife by hoopydoo
Wildlife

This was taken a few weeks ago in my garden…this young fox obviously needed to take a nap!!
16th July 2022

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
Susan Wakely ace
Looks a perfect spot for a snooze.
July 16th, 2022  
