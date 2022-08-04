Previous
Pleasure…. by hoopydoo
218 / 365

Pleasure….

….is receiving a beautiful orchid from an overseas friend
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
Photo Details

Cazzi ace
Gorgeous blooms!
August 4th, 2022  
