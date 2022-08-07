Sign up
220 / 365
Happiness….
…..is reflecting when all chairs were filled, yesterday, with family and friends!
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
Hoopydoo
@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
Tags
chairs
garden
happiness
aug22words
Cazzi
ace
It was a wonderful afternoon and still can't believe just how monster-sized your Datura have grown compared to mine!
August 7th, 2022
