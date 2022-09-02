Previous
Clouds by hoopydoo
Clouds

….it looks like rain..hooray!!
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
Susan Wakely ace
Our poor gardens definitely need it.
September 2nd, 2022  
