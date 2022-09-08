Previous
playground… by hoopydoo
245 / 365

playground…

…this is my playground and it certainly needs a tidy up!
8th September 2022

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
