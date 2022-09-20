Previous
Garden by hoopydoo
256 / 365

Garden

A new addition this year..my ‘Fruit-Salad’ Dahlia
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
Susan Wakely ace
Great colours and definitely reminiscent of fruits salad chews.
September 20th, 2022  
