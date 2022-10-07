Previous
Next
Camera by hoopydoo
273 / 365

Camera

This is my old faithful camera that has been everywhere with me….that is until I couldn’t buy film and my phone camera took over!
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise