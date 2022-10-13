Previous
Next
birds by hoopydoo
279 / 365

birds

..it’s a dull wet morning today so have used this photos which I took earlier in the year!
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiej
Lovely picture
October 13th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Look how lovely and plump up it is. It must be cold outside when this was taken.
October 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise