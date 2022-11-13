Previous
Landscape by hoopydoo
297 / 365

Landscape

This lamb came into view just at the right moment
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
Susan Wakely ace
What a great view.
November 13th, 2022  
