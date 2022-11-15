Previous
Next
Walking by hoopydoo
299 / 365

Walking

This is the walking stick that my mother bought in Switzerland in the late twenties and I have also have walked with it!
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise