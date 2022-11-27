Previous
garden by hoopydoo
305 / 365

garden

Gradually getting the garden ready for winter!
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
bkb in the city
Nice shot
November 27th, 2022  
