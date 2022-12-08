Previous
Summer or winter? by hoopydoo
Summer or winter?

It is beginning to feel like Christmas but with blue sky and warm sunshine ……!
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
