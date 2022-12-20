Sign up
317 / 365
Joy to the world
I took this little chap whilst on holiday in Norway a few years ago…it was nearly Christmas and epitomises joy to all including all 365 folk
20th December 2022
20th Dec 22
Hoopydoo
@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
20th December 2022 9:05am
Privacy
Public
Tags
joy
dec22words
Susan Wakely
ace
A sweet statue.
December 20th, 2022
