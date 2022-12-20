Previous
Joy to the world

I took this little chap whilst on holiday in Norway a few years ago…it was nearly Christmas and epitomises joy to all including all 365 folk
20th December 2022 20th Dec 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
Susan Wakely ace
A sweet statue.
December 20th, 2022  
