Photo 451
Flags
Whilst at the hospital the other day all these flags were on display
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
Hoopydoo
@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
451
photos
14
followers
9
following
Tags
flags
,
july23words
