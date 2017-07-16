Previous
Art Exhibit 07-16-17 by houser934
Art Exhibit 07-16-17

Really taken by this scene outside the art museum on a summer evening. Which is really the art? The exhibit inside the door? The sculpture outside? Or the blank wall with the yellow lamplight?
