Photo 1402
Art Exhibit 07-16-17
Really taken by this scene outside the art museum on a summer evening. Which is really the art? The exhibit inside the door? The sculpture outside? Or the blank wall with the yellow lamplight?
16th July 2017
16th Jul 17
Kathryn
ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
VS986
Taken
15th July 2017 9:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
