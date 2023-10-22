Sign up
Photo 2246
20231022_windowinmorning
The branch stands exposed,
Filling my window with lines.
The seasons are changing.
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
0
0
Kathryn
@houser934
No longer middle aged, and no longer taking pictures every day....but cannot quit yet. ------ Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking...
2246
photos
25
followers
42
following
Tags
window
,
autumn
