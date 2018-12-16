Sign up
Baby X-mas trees SOOC 12-16-18
We are lucky to have several Christmas Tree farms in the area, so we go out and cut our own tree. Here a photo of the wee ones...they will need another 10 years or so before they are ready to harvest.
16th December 2018
16th Dec 18
Kathryn
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
trees
