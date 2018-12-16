Previous
Baby X-mas trees SOOC 12-16-18
Baby X-mas trees SOOC 12-16-18

We are lucky to have several Christmas Tree farms in the area, so we go out and cut our own tree. Here a photo of the wee ones...they will need another 10 years or so before they are ready to harvest.
