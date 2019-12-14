Previous
Next
Barn and Power lines by houser934
Photo 1934

Barn and Power lines

Taken while riding down the freeway, I thought all the power "towers" made a contrast with the old barn.
14th December 2019 14th Dec 19

Kathryn

ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
531% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise