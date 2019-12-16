Previous
Next
Theater Christmas Tree 2019 by houser934
Photo 1936

Theater Christmas Tree 2019

The old theater put up a large tree last Christmas. The place looks great all year around, but was especially festive at that time of year.
16th December 2019 16th Dec 19

Kathryn

ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
531% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise