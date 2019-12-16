Sign up
Photo 1936
Theater Christmas Tree 2019
The old theater put up a large tree last Christmas. The place looks great all year around, but was especially festive at that time of year.
16th December 2019
16th Dec 19
Kathryn
ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
Tags
christmas tree
