Almost Ramen by houser934
Almost Ramen

The dear husband made a turkey stock, then added rice noodles, sliced roast pork, radishes and jicama sliced really thin, and green onions--for a delicious light lunch. I am lucky.
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

bep
Looks very inviting.
December 28th, 2019  
