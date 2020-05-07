Sign up
Photo 1976
Blue Flowers in lawn
Another flower that popped up in the lawn unannounced. Each bloom is about 1/4" (5-6mm) across. Taken with my cell phone, and the camera seems to distort the image when close up.
7th May 2020
7th May 20
Kathryn
ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
2405
photos
41
followers
60
following
Tags
flowers
