A morning look into the mirror... by houser934
Photo 2015

A morning look into the mirror...

Just noticed the side lighting from the window, and thought I'd grab a shot of my "lockdown" hair. Salons will be open in two weeks.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Kathryn

ace
houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
