Previous
Next
Grass and Shadows by houser934
Photo 2030

Grass and Shadows

From my morning walk...
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Kathryn

ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
556% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Love your use of dof in this shot.
June 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise