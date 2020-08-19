Sign up
Photo 2068
Taco Truck 8-19-20
Not eating inside, but we can still pick up from the Taco Truck.
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
Kathryn
ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
2569
photos
40
followers
56
following
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
VS995
Taken
19th August 2020 12:09pm
