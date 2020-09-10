Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2048
White Pine Needles 2
Today it's just a picture of the white pine needles from the yard. They are so soft.
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Kathryn
ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
2485
photos
42
followers
58
following
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
2048
2043
436
2044
437
2045
2046
2047
2048
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
VS995
Taken
10th September 2020 10:54am
Exif
Tags
pine
,
needles
bep
It's a lovely picture.
September 10th, 2020
