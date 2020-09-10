Previous
White Pine Needles 2 by houser934
White Pine Needles 2

Today it's just a picture of the white pine needles from the yard. They are so soft.
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Kathryn

@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
It's a lovely picture.
September 10th, 2020  
