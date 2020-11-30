Sign up
Photo 2153
Curry 11-30-20
Only photo today...a delicious home-made curry with roasted cauliflower.
Catching up....sorry.
30th November 2020
30th Nov 20
Kathryn
ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
VS995
Taken
30th November 2020 5:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
