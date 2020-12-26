Previous
Next
Doodles on old school papers 12-26-20 by houser934
Photo 2167

Doodles on old school papers 12-26-20

Uploading December...sorry. Sorting old school work...my daughter the artist had scribbles on almost every sheet of paper.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Kathryn

ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
593% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise