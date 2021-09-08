Sign up
Photo 2211
20210908_083230
A dew-covered clump of grass in the morning light....seems like autumn is coming.
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
Kathryn
ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
2650
photos
37
followers
55
following
2204
2205
2206
2207
2208
2209
2210
2211
Tags
grass
