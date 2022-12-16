Previous
Next
Bae by houser934
Photo 2220

Bae

One of my favorite winter treats is Korean Pear (Bae) (배). Much crunchier than American or European pears, this one is from Korea and was about 5 inches in diameter.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Kathryn

ace
@houser934
No longer middle aged, and no longer taking pictures every day....but cannot quite yet. ------ Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking...
608% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise