I'm back. by houser934
Photo 2251

I'm back.

After a few years of interesting challenges, I'm back on my feet and have dusted off the "big" cameras...and hope to be back in the game. It's good to see so many of my friends still here.
1st July 2024

Kathryn

ace
@houser934
Getting back into the game after a few years out of practice.
616% complete

